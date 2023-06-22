Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Here For You Spotlight!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ICT SOS serves survivors of human trafficking.

“The average age of entering human trafficking here in Wichita, Kansas is 14 to 17,” said Ashley Burdick, Education Facilitator with ICT SOS.

The non-profit brings the message of prevention to young people through its “Not Alone: Awareness Education.”

“It’s not the creepy guy on the street following you, going to snatch you up,” said Burdick.

The team is debunking myths and focusing on facts.

“Someone is always going to be exploited, and then there’s always an exchange of value,” said Burdick.

Sharing where predators lurk, “some of those online gaming spaces and social media [spaces] because kids are just on there and have so much access to that,” said Burdick. “They are definitely at a higher risk for being trafficked.”

The program is brought into classrooms, “we know that if kids have knowledge about what human trafficking is that they’re more able to identify it, they’re able to see those red flags,” said Burdick.

ICT SOS non-profit brings the message of prevention to young people (KSN Photo)

“I guess I always thought it was kidnapping, but now I know that there are other ways it can happen,” said Haleigh Weber, a student at Eisenhower High School.

“I learned a lot about like the Safe Place and how as a child if I need an advocate or someone, there is a way to get a hold of them,” said Weber.

ICT SOS provides teens with information to pass on to their peers.

“We can come in, and we can speak about this, and we can hope that kids take what we have to say to heart, but it’s really hearing things from their friends,” said Weber.

Using education to eliminate exploitation.

“Our whole mission is to see the end of human trafficking,” said Burdick.

ICT SOS has an immediate need for duffle bags, sports bras and women’s underwear for their fresh start bags.

Three ways to support: