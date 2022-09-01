WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With school back in session, parents, teachers and students are planning for academic success.

For children not progressing, there may be different issues.

The Phillips Fundamental Learning Center has two parts to its program.

The Andeel Teacher Training Center educates teachers on how to teach students with dyslexia.

Along with the Rolph Literacy Academy, teaching students.

Leaders with the non-profit and parents say early intervention is best for long-term success.

Before sending her son to school, Sarah Collins says her son was, “brilliant, I mean, all parents think their kids are brilliant, but he was especially just precocious and smart.”

After a few weeks, “I started getting communication from the teacher be like, ‘he’s struggling, he’s not paying attention, he’s not following along’,” said Collins.

Now, she sees the signs.

“He would confuse words. He would mix up sounds,” said Collins.

“We were just like, ‘oh how cute’ you’re using the work bumpkin instead of pumpkin,” which she now sees as signs of dyslexia.

“I know for a lot of people hearing that there’s something ‘wrong’ with your child is devastating,” said Collins. “For me, it was the best day ever.”

Specifically hearing someone in academia describe positive traits about her son and finally finding answers.

“Everybody thinks dyslexia is visual, something visual, you see backwards, you read backwards and it’s not,” said Jeanine Phillips, executive director and co-founder of Phillips Fundamental Learning Center.

“The confusion is the sound, between buh and duh,” said Phillips. “They happen so quickly that for individuals with dyslexia, they can’t hear that sound.”

Issues with speech recognition and identifying letter shapes are often two traits seen in children with dyslexia.

Phillips has created a curriculum to help identify if a child is struggling in these areas.

Austin is now thriving in his college prep school.

“This kid is brilliant; he just needs to learn in an environment where they know what his brain needs,” said Collins. “That’s what we found [at Phillips Fundamental Learning Center].”

There are open spaces for students needing assistance.

Educators with Phillips Fundamental Learning Center say the first step is to call for an assessment. They can be reached at 316-684-7372.

The non-profit is also looking forward to the opening of its new learning center.

