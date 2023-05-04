WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Skyrocketing prices are one issue parents face when looking for day care. Another is finding the right place with availability.

In Kansas, employees can receive a tax credit to help with the cost of child care or provide it. Additionally, parents in Wichita can utilize Child Start, a local nonprofit that acts as a resource to connect parents, businesses and facilities.

“Someone who is empathetic, someone who is understanding, someone who has the patience to deal with not only my kid but several kids at the same time,” saidToya Murphy, a parent who has a son in child care.

She knows a wish list like that can come at a cost.

“It can range from 100 to 160 dollars a week for my son’s day care,” said Murphy.

It’s an issue coined a crisis.

“Roughly 16,500 children in Sedgwick County who may need child care under the age of six,” said Tanya Bulluck, the Executive Director of Child Start.

The nonprofit connects businesses needing workers and people looking for child care with providers that have space.

Bulluck says some businesses may offer a benefits package for people where they partner with a child care provider to guarantee a new employee a spot at their facility.

It could be a stipend for a child care provider they partner with.

“Everybody is not the same, so I need someone who is going to be like me and treat my kid the way that they would treat their own child,” said Murphy.

Businesses, employers and child care providers can learn more and request a meeting through Child Start as part of their Kids are Good Business initiative.

To learn more about the Child Tax Credit and receive support, click here.