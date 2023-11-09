WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sean Riddle keeps the Mental Health Association clean. When he first came to MHA, his life was a mess.

“I was not able to function. I was barely able to get out of bed. Could not take care of myself and had no idea what was going on,” he said.

His battle with mental illness began in his sophomore year of college.

“Quite frankly, I thought I was dying,” Riddle said.

He joined MHA’s group home.

“In all honesty, it was a life, a lifesaver,” he said.

It’s just one of several options the non-profit offers. MHA has several housing programs for the homeless, seniors, veterans, and people in a mental health crisis.

“They can’t wait. If they wait, they end up on the streets, and then, they come through our other programs as homeless individuals,” explained Therese Veberg, MHA’s Senior Director of Housing and Facilities.

The homes offer more than a place to sleep.

“Teach people skills to be able to live independently,” Veberg said. “So providing these rehabilitative services to clients is really important for them to be able to feel like they can function and that they can be productive members of society.”

In 2022, MHA placed over 425 people in a home through their residential programs.

The housing programs opened new doors for Riddle. From the group home, he worked his way up to their independent living apartments. A place he’s stayed for the past 15 years.

“The best thing that’s probably ever happened to me,” Riddle said.

Progress, Riddle is proud of.

There is no specific timeline for how long stays in the residential programs last. They vary from months to years.

You can apply for their housing programs at MHA’s main office at 555 N, Woodlawn, Suite 3105. The phone number to the office is 316-685-1821.