WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — SCORE Wichita is using partnerships to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow.

Mentors give advice from financials to social media.

The process of writing a book has led Danielle Ramierez to start her own hybrid publishing company.

“I’m never going to have all the answers, but other people have strengths in areas they can really help with,” said Ramierez.

She’s receiving help from SCORE Wichita and her mentor, Ann Patterson.

“Maybe an existing business wants to up its marketing efforts or wants somebody to really analyze their financials and see what they need to do, or they’re curious if “do I need to restructure my debt,'” said Patterson, Chair of SCORE Wichita.

These partnerships are leading to a better bottom line.

“I just feel like if you help somebody create a job, you help create stability for a family, and it passes on through generations,” said Patterson.

“Not just the expertise and the experience that they offer, but also the encouragement,” said Ramirez.

Behind the book and the business are stories of collaboration, leading to opportunities in a new chapter.

Membership to SCORE Wichita is Free.

Three ways to support: