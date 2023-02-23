WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three life-changing words over a million people will hear this year, “you have cancer.”

Victory in the Valley provides intentional support for people battling cancer. They want people to know where to go during a time of crisis.

Elaine Wallace finds friendship on a ride no one wants to be on.

“When you first go through being a cancer patient, it’s a shock,” said Wallace.

George Erwin can relate. He watched his wife kick cancer three times.

“A lot of the job is just listening to them,” said Erwin.

He’s a driver for Victory in the Valley.

The nonprofit was started by Diana Thomi, a registered nurse, and her mom Lois, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1982.

“What about when you don’t have an appetite, and I wake up, and I just don’t feel like eating, I haven’t eaten in two days, and I’m not going to tell my doctor because they’ll be mad. So what can I do,” said Thomi.

The journey started as a meeting of people with cancer.

“We’ll talk about cancer, and refreshments will be served, and it’s like, ‘who wants to go to that,'” said Thomi.

Forty years later, that group is now a community.

“Just the word cancer affects everybody,” said Erwin.

“If you have been diagnosed with cancer of any kind, you have to have a positive outlook,” said Wallace. “Even if you’re sick, and I have been really sick.”

A positive outlook is made easier when the ride isn’t taken alone.

Victory in the Valley has 12 programs:

Support groups, women’s boutique, transportation, lodging assistance, hospitality centre, victory bear, canine friends, Patient assistance, loaner medical equipment, caregiver support, prayer support, and post-mastectomy supplies.

Three ways to support:

