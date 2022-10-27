WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Abused, neglected, and abandoned animals find a home at Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary.

The non-profit is extending its hand to another group in search of healing.

Even in close sight, it’s difficult to see who is being rescued.

“You look into those big brown eyes of these animals, and they touch your soul,” said Shawn Henderson.

Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary is a place of peace for Henderson.

“Life after the military is hard,” said Henderson.

Hardships eased the moment she steps foot in the dirt.

“You can breathe, and be yourself, and be accepted and be loved,” said Henderson.

Walls built up from a past life, with mental health and anxiety fading into the background.

“This is where healing can start,” said Henderson.

Playing, feeding and loving on these animals.

“They can sense people that are in need; they can sense people that need love,” said Jana Reeder, Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary executive director.

“God’s a funny boy. He knows what each one of us needs,” said Henderson.

Souls in search of solace are found in a place where the rescued become the rescuers.

Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary is open to groups volunteering or groups who would like to come out and enjoy the comfort of the animals.

Questions can be emailed to mthopeanimalsanctuary@aol.com.

Three Ways to Support Mount Hope Animal Sanctuary: