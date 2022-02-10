WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At first glance, someone might think that Wichita’s Littlest Heroes only holds fun events. However, ask anyone part of the program, and they’ll tell you it’s way more than that.

“It’s something that besides all the appointments on the calendar, it’s something fun to look forward to,” said Danae Moss, who has a son involved in Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

Moss’ son, Ethan Hunt, faces several health issues. She says it’s an opportunity for him to meet other kids who understand what it’s like living with a life-threatening health condition.

“I love being able to connect honestly, and Wichita’s Littlest Heroes is an amazing outlet to like come and like meet new people,” said Hunt.

Moss is quick to share she’s getting as much out of the program as her son.

“I get to reach out to other parents who know exactly what we’re dealing with every day,” said Moss.

Like the kids, the events help parents discover they’re not alone in their battles either.

“It’s hard when you turn on the TV, and all the kids are well and all the kids are happy then their child is getting poked with needles,” said Heather Humbolt, whose son is also a member of Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

“Their child will get to be around other children that do understand, so their child knows they’re not alone.”

Executive Director Brianna Baskerville knows exactly what the families are going through.

“Sometimes really hard medical procedures that maybe no one really quite gets,” said Baskerville.

“It’s very isolating.”

That isolation became the motivation to start Wichita’s Littlest Heroes. Baskerville started the program with eight families on Facebook. Today, they serve around 590 families, ensuring no one fights alone.

Beyond events that build connections, Wichita’s Littlest Heroes assist families with financial support, seeking out medical resources and art therapy.

The group is looking forward to their prom coming up on March 26. Sponsors are needed, including to have the girls get up-dos done. Prom dress donations are also being accepted.

Those interested in getting involved or becoming a sponsor can contact Wichita’s Littlest Hero Headquarters at 316-364-3354 or email at office@wichitaslittlestheroes.com.

Hero Requirements:

“Must live in the state of Kansas, and for your child’s illness to meet “life-threatening status.” This means without proper medical care and parent support, this illness could result in death. Unfortunately, Autism & Downs Syndrome diagnoses alone are not diagnoses’ we serve unless there is a secondary medical diagnosis.” People can refer a hero online.