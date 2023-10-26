WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You can often find Miranda Lee-Coates with a smile.

“She’s happy all the time,” described Donata Ward, Miranda’s grandma.

Miranda is three years old and already overcoming obstacles.

“She had a traumatic brain injury when she was about 11 months old,” Ward explained.

That placed her in a wheelchair; it’s a hurdle when it comes to Halloween.

“A lot of times costumes aren’t built for the kids who use wheelchairs, and if they are, typically their wheelchairs or walkers or just their medical equipment will cover it, cover the costumes, said Jackson Truitt.

Truitt is the founder of Wichita State University‘s Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes chapter. The non-profit makes sure kids like Miranda do not miss out.

“We meet with kids; we learn what their dream costume would be, and it’s our job just to deliver their one-of-a-kind costume by Halloween,” said Truitt.

Volunteers spend six weeks brainstorming and building.

“We get a whole bunch of measurements, a whole bunch of pictures. Then, we create a frame and attach things like cardboard or foam, get PVC pipe together, and just build and decorate,” explained Abby Neumeister, a volunteer and Wichita State student.

The process is a rewarding rush.

“It is the greatest feeling ever to see them just light up and be in love with a costume,” Neumeister said.

Come Halloween, Miranda will turn into Moana.

“Big kind of water building around her and then a wave going over her. Then we’ll be putting a lot of Easter eggs from the movie into the water,” Truitt explained.

Miranda is one of three kids to receive a custom costume from the WSU Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes chapter this year.

“I think she’s gonna be really excited,” Ward said.

The team is making sure Miranda is not just included but stands out.