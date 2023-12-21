WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dogs are considered man’s best friend. For multi-service veteran Chris Allen, his dog Nala is so much more than that. She’s his lifeline.

“She’s my rock, and if it weren’t for her, there’s no telling where I’d be. You know, I could fall into alcoholism, fall into gambling, and falling into a depressional state,” Allen said.

Allen spent years serving in the Navy and Army.

“I was in a pretty dark place,” he said.

In 2021, he decided to call Kevlar K9, a non-profit that trains service dogs for veterans.

“We train everything from PTSD and balanced assist, diabetic alert, seizure response,” Toney Turner, Kevlar K9 founder, said

The dogs offer 24/7 support.

“They’re not having as many terrors. The dogs are waking them up,” Turner said. “We even teach dogs to turn on lights and pull covers off.”

“I don’t always have to be on alert and sleeping with one eye open,” Brandon Hysong, Navy veteran, said.

The training sessions build a bond between the pair and put vets back on track.

“They’re just so intuitive, and then they empower us to be able to do some stuff that we maybe were extremely uncomfortable with before,” Hysong said.

They’re moving toward a life worth living.

“He pretty much saved my life,” Allen said.

Kevlar K9 has a $200 application fee for veterans. It covers training and the service dog. Click here for the Kevlar K9 Facebook page or call 620-920-9230.