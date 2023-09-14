WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Golf is a game of patience and skill. One nonprofit is allowing kids to play and be successful both on and off the course.

First Tee Greater Wichita is helping hundreds of kids hit the greens.

“I just wanted to try something new and never tried it before,” said Danaya, a golfer in the program.

Coaches teach more than just technique.

“Respect, courtesy, perseverance, sportsmanship,” said Trent Jones, executive director of First Tee Greater Wichita.

Those traits keep players’ character up to par.

“We have a mission to help create better people here in the greater Wichita area, and if they become good golfers along the way, even better,” Jones said.

The nonprofit ensures cost is not a barrier blocking kids K-12 from playing.

“Our programming is low cost to no cost. So, families can’t afford due to whatever reason they click a button, no questions asked, and they access the six-to-eight-week programming at $0,” Jones explained.

The weekly practices allow coaches and players to bond.

“Having a team with you and those people to cheer you on it’s the best feeling when you’re out playing golf,” said player Conner Mciver.

While also driving home important life lessons

“Just to not quit and keep going and redo it and learn from your past,” Danaya said.

“You have to make mistakes, you have to persevere, you have to tread through that path and never look back,” Mciver said.

The nonprofit is teeing them up for success.

First Tee is working on a campaign to build an indoor learning center so kids can learn year-round. They have raised $900,000 toward their $1.5 million goal.