WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Meals on Wheels is feeding homebound seniors in more than 5,000 communities across the country, including Wichita.

Bill Braun has been a volunteer with the non-profit for more than 20 years. He says it’s the people that keep him coming back.

“I believe we all need to do something for someone else,” said Braun.

Karen Rowland became a client after having two back surgeries.

“I eat everything in the tray, with the exception of brussel sprouts, but that [doesn’t] happen often,” said Rowland.

“I’d say they’re good. They’re tasty. They’re healthy.”

Volunteers, giving new meaning to comfort food.

“If there’s something wrong, I can holler loud enough that they can hear me at the door. So that’s beneficial by all means,” said Rowland.

For many, Meals on Wheels means more than hot food, “meals on wheels saved my life,” said Rowland.

Meals on Wheels officials say their “big ask” is for monetary donations. People can also sign up online to volunteer.

A donation of $40 dollars will provide one week of meals for someone.