WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Animals are family, so being unable to care for them properly can be devastating.

Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL) is the only animal rescue in the state to receive grant funding for a Pets for Life program.

The program allows WAAL to target a community that’s considered a pet resource desert, where people may struggle financially to care for their dogs and cats.

WAAL is focusing on Plainview for the program, with the goal of keeping pets in loving homes.

“Everybody in our community should have the ability to have a bond with an animal,” Christy Fischer, WAAL executive director, said.

It’s a bond Dana Walker feels with her pets.

“I want to be healthy just like I want my daughter to be healthy,” Walker said.

She faces a harsh reality.

“I can’t afford to go to the vet. There’s just, there’s no way,” she said.

Walker is one of many getting help from WAAL.

“Free services, free spay and neuter, assistance with veterinary care and basically for those who need it, just education about what responsible pet ownership does look like,” Fischer said.

WAAL hopes these services will address bigger issues.

“We would rather support a good pet owner by helping them keep that pet in their home than risk that animal having to be surrendered to a shelter or already overcrowded rescue,” Fischer said.

Pet owners get a sense of relief.

“I was elated,” Walker said.

People in Plainview who need assistance can email petsforlife@waalrescue.org.

Here are three ways you can help WAAL continue PFL: