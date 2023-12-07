WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new nonprofit aims to offer assistance to people experiencing homelessness. Their mission started with a familiar sound, the pop of a trunk.

The nonprofit fills cars with food, water, clothes, and hygiene items.

“These things are necessities. They’re not just wants and desires. They are necessities,” said Cinderella Hise, co-organizer of Pop That Trunk.

They pull up along Broadway and 11th Street in downtown Wichita and set up shop every Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The work is personal for Hise.

“I see a lot of me in the people that I’m helping out here just because there was a time when I didn’t know if I was ever going to come out of my drug addiction,” she said.

Her past paints the picture of their present.

“I was homeless myself for about a year,” she said.

Hise started the nonprofit with her sister this past August.

“A lot of these people, they haven’t had a fresh pair of clothes, I’ve been told, for two weeks, for days,” said Chelsie Jamison, co-organizer of Pop That Trunk.

A single item can make a difference.

“If he thinks, oh, my gosh, I just got a new pair of shoes. I can walk to this McDonald’s and put in a job application then maybe he might do that,” Hise said.

Pop That Trunk is offering a chance at change.

“Whether you are sympathetic with homeless people or they annoy you, like this is the solution, is to help them get on their feet, help them take that next step to be more stable,” said Ellie Dice-Dominguez, volunteer.

While giving hope to those they serve.

“It means the world to me, man. I mean, it’s like, it’s a blessing,” said Victor Allen-White.

All from a simple stop.

Pop That Trunk is looking for donations, including food, drinks, and clothing, specifically for men. They will not be setting up shop on Sunday, Dec. 10, but they will be open on Sunday, Dec. 17.