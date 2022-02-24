WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Children First is a non-profit that serves students and their families in seven low-income neighborhoods in the Wichita area.

A breakout of Children First, Project Starfish, has introduced a course to Wichita that helps people pull themselves out of generational and situational poverty.

The end goal is to improve truancy numbers. It may not be immediately apparent how poverty and truancy numbers are related.

“When you’re worried about bills, paying the rent, that sort of thing, attendance isn’t, school attendance isn’t top priority,” said Samantha Gulick, director for Project Starfish.

The program is called Getting Ahead in a Just Getting by World. It helps people evaluate their circumstances and understand why and how they found themselves in poverty.

First, looking at their choices.

“This could be done by asking the question, am I going about my life-solving problems directly, putting out fires when they come up or am I being proactive in my life,” said Marcus Lines, a facilitator of Getting ahead in a Just Getting by World.

Then, checking their circumstances on a systematic level. Barriers some might not be aware of.

“The problem of doing your laundry, typical people take it for granted, right I just throw it in the washer dryer and then I go do something else,” said Lines.

“This thing that shouldn’t take any time anymore takes like four or five hours a day, so it’s like ‘where’s my time going.'”

The 16-week course is formatted as a round-table discussion.

People read the course material, then gather and discuss it for two hours once a week.

There are incentives to attend, including gift cards, childcare, and meals.

“Kind of taking that stress off of those two hours so that they can then focus on the group,” said Gulick.

Many people want the same thing, a better future.

“If I have a good life in three to five years, or in 10 years, it’s like what would it be,” said Lines.

Those taking the course are intentionally working to make that their reality.

The next course is set to begin near the start of the new school year.

Organizers say they’d be open to holding a summer session if there’s enough interest.

The program and course material are free, and anyone can join.

For those looking to support Project Starfish and their mission, leaders say people can donate to continue offering $20 gift card incentives or donate meals for people taking the course.

People can email info@children1stks.org for details.