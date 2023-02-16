WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Progeny is an umbrella program of Destination Innovation. They’re reimagining the juvenile justice system in Kansas with the goal of eliminating the last youth prison in the state.

Behind the name is a message, “if our kids are making mistakes that are irredeemable, is it their fault, or is it how we raise them? At some point, we need to start taking accountability for what we created,” said Marquetta Atkins-Woods, the executive director of Destination Innovation.

Progeny focuses on restorative justice with an emphasis on jobs, therapy and skills to create a healthier community for young people.

“We’re talking about young people who got in a fight at school, they don’t need to go to jail. we’re talking about young people who are victims,” said Atkins-Woods.

Turning to data to drive her mission.

“It costs $125- $140,000 to incarcerate a kid per year. Now, we only take $10,000 per kid per year in USD 259,” said Atkins-Woods. “It would benefit us better to do preventative measures to keep our kids out of prison.”

Kids like Yusef Presley, a foster child incarcerated at 16 years old.

“I just started to refuse to take some of my medication, and that failed my program, and as a result, they were able to kind of do what they wanted with me, and that’s how I ended up in juvenile penitentiary,” said Presley.

Presley bounced between 100 foster homes before he got adopted.

“Have you ever went to go live with a stranger?” asked Presley. “I always tell people to think about that.”

The stability of a loving home, creating a catalyst for change.

“Getting that sense of love, that really created something, I cared for something now,” said Presley.

Bound for a new path, Presley found Destination Innovation. working as a peer coordinator with Progeny.

“When you look at me, without mentorship, where would I be,” said Presley.

Shattering possibilities of future statistics.

“Any child that is in foster care has a 90% chance of being incarcerated at least one time,” said Atkins-Woods.

“Just because you’re in lockup right now doesn’t mean that’s where you’ll end up,” said Presley. “You can always turn your life around and find a path.”

He is working on a documentary about his experience in the foster care system and in a juvenile prison. A release date is not yet set.

