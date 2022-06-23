WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rotary is a global service and leadership non-profit working to solve community issues.

The 11th largest Rotary Club in the world is in Wichita. They’ve had a hand in several community projects.

Including funding the competition for the Wichita flag and giving the bell tower to city hall, according to Kara Hunt, president of the Downtown Rotary Club of Wichita.

The Wichita Rotary is one group in a larger system across the globe.

“Our club is the 30th club in the world, we are the first club in Kansas,” said Hunt.

The club motto, service above one’s self, is seen in their commitment to the community.

“We have given over $2.7 million back into our community,” said Hunt.

One of their biggest projects is Reading is Fundamental.

“We go into Title I schools, we’ve given over a million dollars to provide books to those students,” said Hunt.

Rotary is open to a range of ages. Including Interact club, for kids 12 to 18 and Rotaract, ages 18 to 30.

A group Wichita Rotary is looking to build involvement in.

“With a Rotaract Club you have the ability to have the resources of a Rotary Club behind you, but to take it in the direction that you want to take it in,” said Hunt.

“Rotary is a great way to become involved in your community,” said Courtney Sendall, a Rotary Club member and communications chair.

One gear, but not just a cog in the system.

“I would encourage anyone who’s interested in looking for a networking group, but also as a way to give back; Rotary would be a great option,” said Sendall.

Rotary Club of Wichita is looking for about 10 people in order to start that Rotaract club, in addition to their Rotary club. People interested can apply online or email.

Three ways to support Rotary Club of Wichita:

There are several Rotary clubs in the Wichita area and across the state. Find a club near you online.