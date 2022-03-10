WICHITA, Kans (KSNW) – ShowerUp Wichita aims to give people who do not have a place to bathe a fresh start.

“To shower grace, hope and love to those experiencing homelessness,” said Kristy Jackson, the local coordinator for ShowerUp Wichita.

A mission that permeates from the outside, in. Week after week, Jackson sees the impact gather, rinse and repeat is having.

“A shower is something that we all consider basic, but to those who don’t have access to it, it’s a luxury,” said Jackson.

The shower units are mobile. They make stops about once a week in the colder months, turning a simple shower into something incredibly special.

ShowerUp Wichita helps people who do not have a place to bathe a fresh start. Stylists also offer haircuts. (KSN News)

“A shower can be so much more than just getting clean,” said Jackson. “It gives confidence, and it just, it makes a person feel better, and then they can go out and be better for their community as well.”

Local stylists also frequent ShowerUp events to offer haircuts.

Another luxury that is easily taken for granted.

“I think in our industry what we do is to make people feel good,” said Meredith Klaassen, a hairstylist at Salon Lavish. “When they look good, they feel good.”

For those lining up to rinse off, organizers hope they walk out feeling refreshed in more ways than one.

“That’s our goal, to give that hope and restore that dignity to those who have lost it,” said Jackson.

Three Ways to support their mission: