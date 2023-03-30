WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ICT Launchpad harnesses empowerment and education to blast students into an orbit of success.

Leaders say if kids can dream it, they’ll help students to accomplish it.

Ayalisse Carter isn’t waiting to do big things. She’s in fourth grade and is already a published author.

Carter, along with other campers from ICT Launchpad, authored “ICT Wonders: No Walls for Me: a Children’s Anthology of World Wonders.”

“You can do whatever you want and don’t let anyone stop you from chasing your dreams,” said Carter.

The program is spearheaded by Bryce Graham.

“We really try to cater to what their goals, dreams and aspirations are and just try to be a facilitator and a tool that they can use to get them closer to what they want out of life,” said Graham, founder and president of ICT Launchpad.

The program is his dream.

“I just really wanted to offer these kids what I’d wish that I had at their age,” said Graham.

“Everything that I could think of if I could go back, you know, so many odd years, and you know now what I know now, how much further along would I be,” said Graham.

Through empowerment, youth learn to knock down barriers.

“The definition of success is going to be different for each one of the people that we serve,” said Graham.

Using summer camp to construct a new frame of mind.

“Sometimes we get older, and we kind of put our dreams to the side and try to think more realistically, so to speak,” said Graham.

“For us at the Launchpad, all things for us are realistic. Whatever they can dream up, it’s realistic and attainable.”

Turning possibilities into truths.

“As big as they want to dream, we want to go right along with them hand-in-hand,” said Graham.

The summer camp focuses on character building & enrichment, education, life skills and fun. Registration is open now.

Three ways to support