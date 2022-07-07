WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family Promise assists families who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness.

They have three focus areas; prevention and diversion, shelter and stabilization.

Organization leaders say continued support and investment in children is helping break the cycle.

“When you really walk alongside someone, step-by-step, you realize how hard it is to get out of this situation; that’s not an easy fix,” said Dawn Epp, executive director for Family Promise.

The non-profit finds sustainable solutions for families nearing or facing homelessness.

“If you drive downtown and see homeless individuals, a lot of times you’re not going to see families and so you may have the perception that they don’t exist,” said Epp. “But families that are experiencing homelessness are doubled up, in motels, sleeping in cars, they have to remain hidden because they don’t want to get their kids taken away.”

Epp says the group takes a holistic approach.

“We’re going to look at what are all the barriers that they’re facing, what is keeping them from being a successful thriving family, is it child care, is it stable employment, affordable housing?”

Intense case management, skills courses and temporary housing leads to changes in the now.

The support of Family Promise extends to break the cycle.

“We also want to make sure that those kids have the life skills, the emotional well-being, all of those things at hand so that as they become adults that they’re successful, that they’re able to have stable housing and successful lives,” said Beth Schafers, director of development and community engagement at Family Promise.

Despite whatever hand the game of life has dealt these families, they’re proving it’s not what happens to you; it’s how you respond.

Bright Futures is an extension program of Family Promise.It provides scholarships to kids, allowing them to participate in extracurricular activities.

