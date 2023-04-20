WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music changes lives. Music Youth Partnership, a local nonprofit, harnesses that power for students to improve their academic and musical potential.

Music instructors with experience are paired with band directors in Wichita Public Schools. They expose students to music who may never have the opportunity.

The sound of an instrument is elevated when played in an ensemble.

Music teacher, and executive director of Music Youth Partnership, Cathy Grant found the same to be true for students focused on their success.

Cathy Grant, Executive Director of Music Youth Partnership (KSN Photo) Cathy Grant, Executive Director of Music Youth Partnership, playing as part of an ensemble (KSN Photo)

“To show them they can, they can be something,” said Grant.

“We tell, ‘Oh, you can be a doctor. You can be a lawyer. You can be whatever.’ And if a kid has never seen anything in their home but drugs, maybe violence, dysfunction, they might say, ‘Oh yeah, I can walk on the moon.’ Sure, I can do any of that too,” said Grant.

Pushing potential, past notes on paper.

“Flute-da-Toot” sheet music (KSN Photo)

“Them being in band, playing an instrument will enable them to do math better, history better, everything better,” said Grant.

Using music to encourage.

“To have somebody that mentors them into bigger goals, bigger dreams,” said Grant.

Teaching lessons that translate through life.

“As they’re playing an ensemble piece playing with the group and their band, there’s an expectation of all the kids that ‘I need to come up. I need to do better. I need to practice,'” said Grant. “So there’s that community too, which is really powerful.”

Cathy Grant, Executive Director of Music Youth Partnership (KSN Photo)

Creating a crescendo of support, drowning out unpleasant circumstances.

Music Youth Partnership is hosting Jazz for a Cause from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

They’re working toward putting 30 teachers inside ten schools in the upcoming academic school year.

