WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.

Work, including construction projects, needs to be finished before they can start serving the community.

Using the power of imagination, Perry Warden, the founder, envisions what Carpe Diem Cafe will look like.

Right now, it’s still a work in progress.

“Seizing the day is grab what you’ve got; if you don’t have it, make it,” said Warden.

A clear calling, using his experience teaching special education

“I have a lot of kids that want to work, can work, but because they sounded different, maybe looked a little different, people wouldn’t give them jobs,” said Warden.

Before customers, workers are ready to roll up their sleeves.

“I am ready for anything,” said Dave Wilson, a future employee at Carpe Diem Cafe.

Wilson will do everything, from serving coffee to greeting customers.

“I am valuable, I can work, I am a good worker, and the people being in here seeing that changes their perception,” said Warden.

A labor of love, with a focus, not just on the served but those doing the serving too.

Carpe Diem Cafe also plans to employ abuse survivors.

Three Ways to Support:

Donate Volunteer Inquire about work cafe@carpediemwichita.com

If you have a nonprofit you would like to see highlighted, email Julia Thatcher at julia.thatcher@ksn.com.