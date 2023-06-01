Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Here For You Spotlight!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Without a washer or dryer at home, a quick load of laundry takes planning.

Project Laundry has been removing barriers to clean clothes since 2017.

“We’ve noticed that the need is greater than ever,” said Nancy Estep, director of Project Laundry. “We’ve noticed prices are going up. The prices to do your laundry are going up.

Relief in the resource.

“Not just the laundry, it’s the people,” said Denise French, a Project Laundry guest. “They take the time to get to know you. I’ve had the ladies pray with me.”

Project Laundry is a comfort Anisa Moore appreciates.

“Once you run out of the necessity and the resource to be able to clean your clothes, particularly when you have to purchase laundry resources like this, then you know, the reality of it really sinks in,” said Moore.

“Having clean clothes is something that every individual should be entitled to. It shouldn’t have to be a struggle,” said Estep.

Guests are given laundry kits with needed supplies.

Project laundry meets on the third Thursday of the month at two different locations:

Project Laundry is looking to bring these kits to Wichita Public Schools, USD 259.

Three ways to support: