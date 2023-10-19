WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In 2006, Kathy Sparks’ baby Alexis came into the world eight weeks premature. Alexis was immediately placed in the NICU.

“You don’t want to leave. You don’t want to leave your child. You don’t want to miss talking to a doctor when they come by. You don’t want to miss something that happens,” Sparks said.

Her mother faced a new life filled with sickness and surgeries.

“We spent five months in the hospital with Alexis before she passed away when she was five and a half months old,” Sparks said.

Courtesy: Kathy Sparks

Alexis’ death inspired sparks to start the nonprofit Lexi’s LAMB Foundation.

“We just want to do what we can. We know hospital stays are scary, and they’re tough on the entire family,” Sparks said.

The nonprofit works with local hospitals to give patients and their families comfort.

“We can just go there and get a few games, or it can be a coloring book. It can be toothpaste, or it could be a set of underwear,” said Angi Gragg, director of the Wesley Children’s Hospital.

Lexi’s LAMB keeps a closet stocked with goods at Wesley.

“It’s just those little things that you don’t think about,” Sparks said. “Then for the children, if they’re going through a difficult procedure or something that’s scary or painful, having that toy or stuffed animal or coloring book is a little bit of a distraction.”

The foundation gives a moment of ease on a journey of uncertainty.

“When you see their sense of relief on their face, just providing an item for them. They are so overjoyed,” Gragg said.

Sparks is turning heartache into hope.

“It helps me feel like we went through that for a reason; it gave me a purpose,” she said.

While keeping Lexi’s legacy alive.

The foundation’s biggest fundraiser is Lexi’s 5K. The race is Sunday, Oct. 29, at Sedgwick County Park. You can find details and sign up by clicking here.