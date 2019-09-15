Hundreds gather to celebrate Hispanic culture at Fiesta Hispana

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a celebration of culture Sunday at Exploration Place. Hundreds of people came together for Fiesta Hispana, an event to promote Hispanic culture.

The event featured music, food trucks, games, and entertainment from countries like Central American and South American countries like Mexico and Peru, among others.

Organizers say it’s a great way for people to learn about people of all different backgrounds.

Christina Bluml, Exploration Place Dir. of Marketing said, “We just love to show people how diverse Wichita is and it’s just something to really be proud. I think this is really a day to share and enjoy a culture that’s different than yours.”

Organizers say the event has grown every year and includes people of hispanic background as well as those wanting to learn about the culture.