Hundreds receive health services, school supplies, and a hot lunch at Convoy of Hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people received services from community businesses and agencies today as the Convoy of Hope made its way to Wichita.

Children were given backpacks full of school supplies and a new pair of shoes.

There were also free haircuts and family portraits offered.

People were able to get bags of groceries and a free hot lunch at both McAdams park and Bethel Life Center.

Tina Mann, Team Leader says, “All the things that kids need to get back to school, vaccinations, full physicals. and we plan it around this time of year so that kids are ready for when they go back.”

Guests had a full day of “hope.”

Outside of receiving different supplies they were also connected to other local non-profits for ongoing help.

The goal was to provide assistance in a variety of ways, inlcuding health care services.

“I do breast health outreach in the community through the witness project of Kansas,” says Gayle Thomas, volunteer. “And so that I can be a face to make sure women, particularly women of color, are getting and knowing about breast health and how important it is to get a mammogram.”

The Convoy of Hope has been going on every year since 2013.

They have provided services for more than 47-thousand people.