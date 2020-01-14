‘If you see something, say something’: Local organization speaks out on child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Diana Schunn, Executive Director at the Sedgwick county child advocacy center, says the organization sees around 2,300 cases of child abuse in Sedgwick county each year.

“It’s easy to want to believe the best in people and not expect the worse,” said Schunn.

The center provides a lot of resources for children, including therapy. She says sometimes people don’t report suspected abuse because they may not believe the child, or believe something else is going on.

“Could it be child abuse could there be an alternate explanation in relation to why the child is acting the way that they are,” added Schunn.

This is why she encourages everyone if you see something that doesn’t seem right, say something.

“We encourage people that do have concerns to rather air on the side of making a report rather than trying to convince yourself that something isn’t happening,” said Schunn.

