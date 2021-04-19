Kansas Humane Society raises $55k through online fundraiser, thanks community for help with $44k gas bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society announced on their Facebook page that since Friday they’ve raised a little over $55,000 through their Facebook fundraiser and donations on their website. On Friday, KHS stated they were dealing with a money crisis after getting gas bill that was $41,000 more than usual due to the February winter storm.

In Monday’s Facebook post, the Kansas Humane Society thanked donors and stated the raised funds will help with the $44,771 natural gas bill KHS received for February, as well as help them continue to provide medical care, food, and shelter to pets in need.

According to the Kansas Humane Society, the Decarsky Foundation will match donations to KHS’s Spring Match campaign through April 30. Anyone who would like to help the pets at KHS and make their donation go twice as far may consider donating by clicking here.

The Kansas Humane Society stated they receive no funding from the government, Humane Society of the United States, or the United Way, and solely rely on donations from animal lovers in the community to keep their doors open and care for abandoned and homeless pets.

For more information on the Kansas Humane Society or to check out the pets available for adoption, click here.