KDOT to demolish bridge over I-235, open new 40th Street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of a larger improvement project, I-235 will completely close between Meridian and Broadway for demolition of the Seneca bridge.

KDOT says it will close the highway starting 9 p.m. July 19, and will open by 6 a.m. July 22; however, at 7 p.m. July 19, the highway will reduce to one lane in each direction.

Crews will used this closure to demolish the Seneca Street bridge over I-235. Clearly, that bridge will be closed during this time. Indeed, it will close on “July 15 or 16,” according to KDOT.

Meanwhile, KDOT says it will open its new 40th Street that connects Meridian to Seneca on either July 15 or 16.

This is part of the Green Project, which started several months ago.

The project will replace aging pavement and the bridges over the Little Arkansas River and Broadway.

It will add continuous auxiliary lanes on I-235 and improve the ramp geometry at the Broadway Interchange.

“This sets up this area of I-235 for it to be successful when we finally do fix the north junction bottleneck,” said Hein.

The cost of the project is $65 million and will last until November 2021.