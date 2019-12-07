Kindness continues at Dillons Day of Giving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The kindness and giving in Wichita continues as more people donate goods for those in need with the help of HumanKind Ministries and a few friends.



Saturday, many Wichitans drove across the city to donate canned goods and non-perishables to any of six Dillions locations for the Dillions Day of Giving donation drive.

HumanKind Ministries, formerly Inter-Faith Ministries, serves between 14,000 and 16,000 people each year through its programs. The organization says there is still plenty of room in their pantries and needs the publics’ donations to help families through the year.

The drive featured many volunteers including some KSN TV staff to collect goods on behalf of the event and meet with fans, along with volunteers from Accident Recovery Team.

HumanKind Ministries said that those that made monetary donations during Dillions Day of Giving would be matched by the grocery chain up to $10,000.

In order for Operation Holiday to have items for the families, it needs donations of non-perishable food, grocery gift cards, toys, pet food, and gently used or new coats, winter wear and blankets.

“This year, we’re really looking for, of course, all of those items, but what we seem to come up short in the years past are very small coats for like 2T, 3T and like even younger and very large adult coats,” said Angela Perez, Dir. Development and Community Engagement, HumanKind Ministries.

Dozens of donation collection boxes have been placed throughout the city. Find the locations at OperationHoliday.org.

You can also donate at the HumanKind Ministries administration office at 829 N. Market during normal business hours.

You can also take donations directly to the warehouse in the former Sears building in Towne West. You’ll find the hours at OperationHoliday.org.

If you want to donate money, you can do it online by clicking on HumanKind Ministries.

The donations are needed soon. Distribution is set for Monday, Dec. 16, Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18.

