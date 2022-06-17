WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s parent company, Nexstar, is celebrating 26 years today. In honor, employees at stations will participate in helping local community organizations across the country for Founder’s Day of Caring.

KSN staff will be at three Wichita-area organizations:

Rainbows United, Inc. – Putting together items for the 50th birthday celebration, interacting with children during water outside water play

– Putting together items for the 50th birthday celebration, interacting with children during water outside water play HumanKind Ministries – Hedge trimming and campus cleanup

– Hedge trimming and campus cleanup Wichita Family Crisis Center – Cleaning, organizing, and yard work.

In 2016, Nexstar’s CEO established the initiative. KSN employees, along with employees in Nexstar’s 116 television markets across the country, are given a paid half-day to volunteer.