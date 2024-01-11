WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Battling cancer is a challenge for anyone, but for children, it poses a different hurdle.

“I was right in middle school. Trying to figure out who I was as a person,” said Hannah Soderstrom.

Soderstrom was 13 years old when she got the news.

“I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” she said.

Cancer robbed years of her childhood.

“Once I started to become more healthy and chemo was finishing up, they kind of were like, ‘Okay, go enjoy your life.’ and I was like, oh my gosh, what do I do? I just spent two and a half years in a hospital room.” Soderstrom said. “I only have friends with adults. I don’t really have friends at school because I was never there, which, fair enough, and I was just kind of lost.”

This setback sparked an idea.

“This is hard to figure out what I want to do, like what do I want to do after this? And so I decided to create a nonprofit to help other kids, help them find what they want to do as well,” Soderstrom said.

She started Even Mermaids Get Leukemia.

The nonprofit helps childhood cancer survivors pursue their interests.

“She knew I wanted a vlogging camera, and she actually got me one,” said Amya Hood.

Hood battled leukemia as well. The organization provided Hood with a platform for her passion.

“I love advocating for the people, and I love telling my story. I love having people actually wanting to know what it’s like to go through all this,” Hood said.

The nonprofit has given other surprises for survivors, like going to a football camp with Tyreke Hill.

Each surprise brings the wonder of childhood back to a cancer survivor.

You can nominate a childhood cancer survivor to receive help by clicking here.