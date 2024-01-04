YODER, Kan. (KSNW) – Inside a small center in Yoder, the journey to motherhood begins.

“It’s pretty emotional. Makes you wanna cry and then smile,” an expecting mother said as she heard her baby’s heartbeat.

The Birth and Women’s Health Center offers a different option for childbirth.

“This is very much an in-between space between hospital birth versus home birth,” said Angel Schmutz, director of the Birth and Women’s Health Center.

Schmutz has helped hundreds of women bring their babies into the world.

“We believe this is a natural, normal part of life when you’re pregnant and giving birth,” she said. “It’s not a dangerous, scary time. It’s nature.”

At the center, they let nature take its course.

“The art of midwifery is doing nothing and doing it well,” Schmutz said.

Jenni Miller has given birth at the center twice.

“It’s wonderful, and you know they tailor your birth to however you want it. If you want a lot of input and direction, they will give it. If not, they will just let you do your thing,” Miller said.

The center accepts low-risk pregnancies and contracts with nearby hospitals in case of an emergency.

“It feels like a safe place obviously birth, it can be nerve-wracking and make you fearful of what could happen, but I feel like they are very equipped,” Miller said.

The center is expected to hit 1000 births in 2024.

“Holy births and howling babies, that’s what I always pray for,” Schmutz said.

A cry sounds off the circle of life.

The center started pre and postnatal exercise classes at the beginning of the year.

Yoder’s Birth and Women’s Health Center has options to ensure no one is turned away because of finances.