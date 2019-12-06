Layoffs and how to manage them

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– “First and foremost, don’t panic.” Jeff Witherspoon with consumer credit counseling says all is not lost when someone loses their job. He says once you get the news contact your bank immediately.

“You need to contact your creditor just let them know what going on, sometimes they will excuse payments.” Next, he says it’s important to have a serious conversation with your family about your current financial situation.

“Look at all the money that is coming in and going out, make sure that all of the priorities are covered.” He added, If it happens around the holidays, think twice about what you’re spending on gifts.

“Keep the receipts and you can send them back and get the money.”

The United Way of the Plains also offers assistance. It’s 2-1-1 service can connect you to help with anything from shelter to other employment opportunities.

“It could be that they are needing assistance with a utility bill and we have resources for that, it could be that they need some counseling that this has brought in a lot of emotions and they need someone to talk that through with.” Said Heather Pierce 2-1-1 Coordinator at United Way

Experts remind people It’s not the end of the world because you got unemployed.