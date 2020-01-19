Live Now
Local bars prep up their locations for Sundays Chiefs game

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW)– It is game day and people know it. KSN News spoke with one local manager who says she is sure the Chiefs will win this game.

Kelsey Rockett, manager at Chicken N Pickle says they will start up the activities bright and early so people can come in before the game, eat a couple of burgers and play some games.

“We are hosting our normal chiefs watch party just leveling it up a little bit because we are in the play offs it’s a big deal you know?” said manager at Chicken N Pickle, Kelsey Rockett.

Joe Davidson, owner of Jimmie’s Diner is actually already in Kansas City. Davidson is serving omelets to all the die hard fans that have already began the tailgating parties as part of his new year tradition.

Davidson and a group of 30 tailgaters from Wichita, Iowa and Kansas City where up and ready by 2:30 a.m. this Sunday morning cheering on their Chiefs outside the Arrowhead stadium .

