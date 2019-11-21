WICHITA. Kan (KSNW)– The countdown is on for the count in the 2020 Census. Leaders all over Wichita already started to share their new strategies in order to get everyone within the Sedgwick county counted for.

Government officials say that billions of dollars are riding on this Census. That’s why they’re trying to make it easier to fill out. The new strategy is to make it available online. They believe this will appeal to younger, more computer savvy citizens. More people filling out the Census means more federal money in local programs.

Janet Johnson Division Manager for the Office of Community Services for the City of Wichita said,

“It is absolutely critical that we get everybody counted, so much of our funding that comes into our city and county is based on the Census count things like school lunches, the head start program, road construction, student loans and Pell grants.”

Another change for this Census is there will be public service announcements in Spanish.

