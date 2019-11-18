December 14, 2019

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 10:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Breakfast With Santa Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. 9 a.m. – 11 am. In addition to breakfast, this event includes crafts, story time, and lots of fun. It sells out quickly. Click the link for ticket information.

Christmas at BrightWater Bay 4900 W. 31st St. South. 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to BrightWater Bay for horse and carriage rides, a gingerbread decorating contest, photos with Santa, face painting, Christmas carolers, food, drinks and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-10, 2 and under are free.

Christmas in the Park Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E Madison Ave, Derby. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. This fun-filled day includes inflatables, a petting zoo, carolers, reindeer, pictures with Santa, an escape room and more. Click the link for the full schedule.

Gift Making For Kids Botanica, 701 Amidon. 2:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. Children ages 6 and up will make gifts with wrapping included. Snacks provided. Parents are welcome to go and get their own gift shopping done. $45/$40 for members.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Show times through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Daily through Dec. 15. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Santa available 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday hours are noon – 5 p.m. with Santa available 1:00 – 4:00. Weekday hours are 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

The Nutcracker, Presented by Ballet Wichita featuring the Ballet Wichita Symphony Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas. Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00, Sunday at 2:00. This rendition is traditional, yet original and at times surprising. Tickets start at $25.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Victorian Christmas at Cowtown Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a wagon ride down lamp-lit, carol-filled streets to see a Victorian town ready for Christmas. Regular admission prices apply.

Elsewhere in Kansas

ARKANSAS CITY – North Pole Kansas 500 S. Summit Street. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Santa will be on hand for visits from 2 – 5. Free admission.

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available.

BENTON – A Cowboy Christmas with the Prairie Rose Rangers Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St. 6:30 p.m. Bring the entire family and get into the spirit of Christmas with our own Prairie Rose Rangers. Gates open at 5:00, so come early and take a horse-drawn wagon ride (weather permitting,) watch a classic Christmas movie, or shop in the mercantile. Following the all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper, you’ll be entertained by the Rangers and a special friend from the North Pole. Click the link for details.

EL DORADO – Wreaths Across America Sunset Lawns Cemetery, 2100 Sunset Rd. Noon. Wreaths Across America Butler County, Kansas will help honor veterans by placing remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.

FORT RILEY – Historic Tour Of Homes Meet at Custer House, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Some of Fort Riley’s beautiful historic homes are graciously opened by their tenants to the public for viewing. Children under 12, except for babies in attached carriers, are not allowed, strollers are not permitted and the homes are not wheelchair accessible. Tickets on the day of event are $12.

HUTCHINSON – Gingerbread House Decorating Memorial Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Walnut St. 9 a.m – 2 p.m. Free. Families are invited to decorate a gingerbread house and visit Santa.

HUTCHINSON – Nights Before Christmas Hutchinson Zoo 6 Emerson Loop E. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Final night. Ride the holiday train and watch the light show throughout the zoo produced by HCC automation engineer technology students. Evening includes Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. Tickets: $5, free for members and those 2 and under.

HUTCHINSON – Prairie Nutcracker Historic Fox Theatre, 18 East 1st Ave. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3:00. This uniquely adapted version of Tchaikovsky’s traditional Nutcracker is set in 1869 Kansas. Click the link for more details.

JUNCTION CITY – 1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St. Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. This is a Junction City and Fort Riley tradition. The holiday concert is offered as a free gift to the public.

LINDSBORG – Saint Lucia Festival Main Street, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy Swedish folk dancing, music, and children’s crafts. At 11:00 a.m., a young woman clothed as Saint Lucia, and her stjärngosse (star boys) lead a procession to Bethany Lutheran Church for the 4th-grade performance of traditional songs, sung in both Swedish and English. Click the link for the full schedule.

NORTH NEWTON – Nutcracker performed by Newton Dance Connections Krehbiel Auditorium in the Luyken Fine Arts Center at Bethel College. Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00. Click the link for ticket details.

TOPEKA – Old Prairie Town Christmas 124 NW Fillmore St. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is a new holiday event with old-fashioned activities. Tickets $5 for adults, $2 for children.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Nov. 30, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.