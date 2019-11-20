December 21, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 10:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

A Very Special Crown Christmas Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Various dates and times through Dec. 28. The Crown Uptown is once again producing theatre in Wichita. An evening that promises you a bountiful buffet, belly laughs and beautiful holiday music, featuring some of the most talented performers in this area. Call 316.612.7696 for reservations.

C.L.A.U.S. Inc. “Christ Living Among Us” North Pole Express Substation, 1841 S. Glenn, Wichita. ​Our mission continues to bring the reasons for the season to children of all ages.

Close to You: A Carpenters Christmas Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece backing band perform songs from two of the Carpenters’ holiday albums. Click link for ticket details.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Showtimes through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Elsewhere in Kansas

ARKANSAS CITY – North Pole Kansas 500 S. Summit Street. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Santa will be on hand for visits from 2 – 5. Free admission.

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available.

BENTON – A Cowboy Christmas with the Prairie Rose Rangers Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St. 6:30 p.m. Bring the entire family and get into the spirit of Christmas with our own Prairie Rose Rangers. Gates open at 5:00, so come early and take a horse-drawn wagon ride (weather permitting,) watch a classic Christmas movie, or shop in the mercantile. Following the all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper, you’ll be entertained by the Rangers and a special friend from the North Pole. Click the link for details.

BENTON – Santa Claus Breakfast & A Reindeer Stearman Field Bar & Grill, 14789 SW 30th St. Enjoy a breakfast buffet and meet Santa and Dasher.

COFFEYVILLE – Christmas Candlelit Tours Brown Mansion, Eldridge and Walnut. 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. $5 a person. The mansion will be decorated with candles and 40 Christmas trees. Visitors can explore all 3 floors while enjoying live Christmas music.

HUTCHINSON – Hyde Park Luminaries Main to Monroe and 18th to 23rd. 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Stroll, drive, or ride through the Hyde Park neighborhood for the 35th annual Christmas Luninaria. Enjoy music, horse-drawn wagon rides, cider and cookies. Santa will be at the corner of 20th and Washington.

NEWTON – Longest Night Service Shalom Mennonite Church, 800 E. First St. 7 p.m. The service on the longest day of the year is an opportunity for reflection for those who struggle during the holiday season or those who have experienced grief, loss, darkness or depression through the year.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Dec. 21, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.