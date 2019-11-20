December 23, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 9:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Showtimes through Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas 2019 Tour Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City. 7 p.m. This is longest running consecutive concert tour in the entertainment industry at 35 years. Click the link for ticket details.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available.

COFFEYVILLE – Christmas Candlelit Tours Brown Mansion, Eldridge and Walnut. 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. $5 a person. The mansion will be decorated with candles and 40 Christmas trees. Visitors can explore all 3 floors while enjoying live Christmas music.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.