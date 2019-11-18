December 7, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 10:00. Santa will be available for visits from 5:30 – 8:30. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

Annual Holiday Wright Style Event Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House, 255 N. Roosevelt St. Tickets: $25. Step back to 1918 as a guest of Henry and Elsie Allen, tour the home, decked with seasonal trimmings of the era, live music, and then enjoy refreshments on the terrace. Shop in the Gilded Garage Gift Shop.

A SmorgasChorus Christmas Wichita Collegiate Galichia Auditorium, 1221 N. Webb Road. 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This holiday show features Wichita’s internationally-ranked men’s a capella chorus. Adults $13, children $6.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

A Very Special Crown Christmas Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Various dates and times through Dec. 28. The Crown Uptown is once again producing theatre in Wichita. An evening that promises you a bountiful buffet, belly laughs and beautiful holiday music, featuring some of the most talented performers in this area. Call 316.612.7696 for reservations.

Breakfast With Santa Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. 9 a.m. – 11 am. In addition to breakfast, this event includes crafts, story time, and lots of fun. It sells out quickly. If you miss out on the first one, there’s another one Dec. 14. Click the link for ticket information.

C.L.A.U.S. Inc. “Christ Living Among Us” North Pole Express Substation, 1841 S. Glenn, Wichita. ​Our mission continues to bring the reasons for the season to children of all ages.

College Hill Christmas Lights Tours Start at East Heights UMC, 4407 E Douglas Ave., every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. Family-friendly affair will include live music, carolers, treats, prizes and a tour of College Hill lights. Click the link for ticket information.

Christmas Parade: A Gingerbread Christmas, Derby 6 p.m. The parade route begins at Panther Stadium, heads west on Madison, south on Georgie, east on Market and ends at Panther Stadium.

Festival of Trees Dove Estates Senior Living Community, 1400 S. 183rd St. W, Goddard. This is a benefit for Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center. View the trees from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Live auction of the trees is at 4:30 p.m. The event includes a visit from Santa, live entertainment and snacks. Admission: $5.

Haysville’s Village Christmas 2019 W.W. Hays Village Historic Park, 200 S. Main. 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. Evening includes soup and chili feed, silent auction, blacksmith demonstrations, electronic train display, carriage rides, city lighting ceremony and visits with Santa. Click the link for complete times, prices and locations.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Show times through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Laugh along with the Griswolds. The party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks, games, props and prizes. Click the link for ticket information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Daily through Dec. 15. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Santa available 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday hours are noon – 5 p.m. with Santa available 1:00 – 4:00. Weekday hours are 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

Shop Small in Wichita Century II Convention Center, 225 W. Douglas. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. More than 100 vendors, giveaways, demonstrations, make and take classes, cash bar and more.

Short & Suite Nutcracker Ballet Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central Ave. 2 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. A short and sweet Nutcracker performance, perfect for kids. Admission: Adults $18; Children $12. This Nutcracker is shorter, but it includes all of the most well-loved scenes, set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, and also includes a voiced narration during the interludes to keep children entertained and engaged in the story. Click the link to learn more and for other show times.

St. Nick 5Klick & Little Dashers Run Sedgwick Co. Park, Horseshoe Shelter, 6501 W. 21st St. North. Little Dasher Run is at 8:30 a.m. St. Nick 5Klick is at 9:00 a.m. Awards for best Santa, Mrs. Claus, team theme, ugliest sweater and Christmas pajamas.

The Nutcracker, presented by Metropolitan Ballet Scottish Rite Auditorium, 332 E. 1st. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Features artistic director, Jill Landrith, local and regional dancers, as well as guest artists Jillian Davis from Complexions Contemporary Ballet in New York and Brandon Ramey from Memphis Ballet. After Saturday’s performance, the Land of Sweets Meet and Greet will be held in the Egyptian Room, 6:30 – 8:30. Click the links for ticket information.

Victorian Christmas at Cowtown Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a wagon ride down lamp-lit, carol-filled streets to see a Victorian town ready for Christmas. Regular admission prices apply.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Elsewhere in Kansas

ARKANSAS CITY – North Pole Kansas 500 S. Summit Street. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Santa will be on hand for visits from 2 – 5. Free admission.

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 7 there will be wagon rides through the park. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

DODGE CITY – Breakfast with Santa Boot Hill Museum, 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. Enjoy breakfast, crafts, story time, train rides, plus a visit and photo with Santa. For the time and cost, call the museum at (620) 227-8188.

HUTCHINSON – Nights Before Christmas Hutchinson Zoo 6 Emerson Loop E. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Also being held Dec. 13 and 14. Ride the holiday train and watch the light show throughout the zoo produced by HCC automation engineer technology students. Evening includes Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. Tickets: $5, free for members and those 2 and under.

FORT SCOTT – Candlelight Tour Fort Scott National Historic Site. 1,000 candle lanterns illuminate the site and 100 reenactors bring the fort to life. Tours on Saturday the tours will start at 5:00 p.m. with the final tour leaving at 8:45 p.m. Click the link for ticket information.

HESSTON – Winter Luminary Walk Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St. 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Advanced tickets $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-12. Click on link for details. Admission at the door will cost $1 extra.

JUNCTION CITY – Six Appeal Vocal Band & Ugly Sweater Party C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St. 7:00 p.m. The evening features ugly sweaters and a band known for distinctive a cappella arrangements of traditional and original holiday music. Click the link for ticket information.

LAWRENCE – Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade Massachusetts Street. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Billed as one of the most unique parades, watch dozens of beautiful horses and wagons adorned in garland and bells parade down Massachusetts Street.

LEAVENWORTH – C.W. Parker Carousel Museum’s Annual Children’s Small Mall Dickinson County Heritage Center, 320 S. Esplanade. 9 a.m – 5 p.m. The Small Mall is designed for children 3 to 13 to do their own holiday shopping in a secure environment. Gifts prices: $3, $5, or $7.

NEWTON – Five Places of Christmas Five Newton-area museums, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy free open houses at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, Harvey County Historical Museum, Kauffman Museum, Warkentin House and Bethel College Women’s Association.

NEWTON – Teen Screen Saturday Newton Public Library, 720 Oak St. 3 p.m. Free screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Snacks will be served.

NEWTON – Yule Tide Scramble Golf Tournament Sand Creek Station Golf Course, 920 Meadowbrook Dr. 11 a.m. $45 a person. Register by calling 316-284-6161.

SHAWNEE – Christkindl Markt Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. 2:00 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free. This celebration of German roots features pictures with Santa, petting Rudolph, holiday face painting and balloons, carolers and dancers, and fruit cake races. The day wraps up with the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree by Father Christmas at 5:30.

TOPEKA – Old Time Holiday Happenings Ward-Meade mansion, 124 NW Fillmore St. 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $35 includes a Victorian dinner in the mansion, period music, tours. Seating limited to 72 guests per evening. Click the link for other dates, information.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Nov. 30, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.