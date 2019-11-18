December 8, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 9:00. Santa will be available for visits from 5:30 – 8:30. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Bradley Fair Carriage Rides Bradley Fair at Wilson Estates, Rock Road and 21st Street. The horse-drawn carriage rides run from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sundays until Christmas. They are free on a first come, first serve basis.

College Hill Christmas Lights Tours Start at East Heights UMC, 4407 E Douglas Ave., every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. Family-friendly affair will include live music, carolers, treats, prizes and a tour of College Hill lights. Click the link for ticket information.

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Holiday Open House Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Free admission. Live musical performances, holiday refreshments and Santa.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Show times through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Daily through Dec. 15. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Santa available 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday hours are noon – 5 p.m. with Santa available 1:00 – 4:00. Weekday hours are 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

Short & Suite Nutcracker Ballet Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central Ave. 2 p.m. A short and sweet Nutcracker performance, perfect for kids. Admission: Adults $18; Children $12. This Nutcracker is shorter, but it includes all of the most well-loved scenes, set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, and also includes a voiced narration during the interludes to keep children entertained and engaged in the story. Click the link to learn more and for other show times.

The Nutcracker, presented by Metropolitan Ballet Scottish Rite Auditorium, 332 E. 1st. 2:00 p.m. Features artistic director, Jill Landrith, local and regional dancers, as well as guest artists Jillian Davis from Complexions Contemporary Ballet in New York and Brandon Ramey from Memphis Ballet. Click the link for ticket information.

Elsewhere in Kansas

ARKANSAS CITY – North Pole Kansas 500 S. Summit Street. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Santa will be on hand for visits from 2 – 5. Free admission.

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

BENTON – A Cowboy Christmas with the Prairie Rose Rangers Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St. 1:30 p.m. Bring the entire family and get into the spirit of Christmas with our own Prairie Rose Rangers. Click the link for details.

LEAVENWORTH – C.W. Parker Carousel Museum’s Annual Children’s Small Mall Dickinson County Heritage Center, 320 S. Esplanade. 10 a.m – 4 p.m. The Small Mall is designed for children 3 to 13 to do their own holiday shopping in a secure environment. Gifts prices: $3, $5, or $7.

LEAVENWORTH – County Historical Society Vintage Homes Tour Carroll Mansion, 1128 5th Ave. 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fundraiser for the Leavenworth County Historical Society. Tour 5 or more vintage homes. Click the link for more details.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Nov. 30, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.