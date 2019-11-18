December 9, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 9:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Daily through Dec. 15. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Santa available 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday hours are noon – 5 p.m. with Santa available 1:00 – 4:00. Weekday hours are 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available.

DODGE CITY – Christmas Parade of Lights and Chili Cook Off Eisenhower Park, First and Gunsmoke. Fun starts at 4:00 p.m. At 5, sample the chili, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, visit with Santa in the Santa House. The Mayor’s Tree Lighting is at 5:45, followed by the Parade of Lights at 6:00. All events are free to the public.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. This holiday wonderland lights up the prairie skies. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. The decorations extend throughout the business district. It’s just the start of this town’s holiday charm.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Nov. 30, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.