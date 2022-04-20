WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place is hosting its 16th annual Death by Chocolate, a gala that supports year-round Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and programs. This year’s theme is “Superheroes vs. Villains.”

According to the Facebook event made by the Exploration Place, Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be making special guest appearances.

Superhero and villain experiences will be staged throughout Exploration Place. You can hang out in the Batcave Nightclub, complete with the Batmobile, take Thor’s Hammer Challenge, visit Joker’s Funhouse, and crush the Hulk Smash, among other experiences.

Attendees will have an opportunity to try local foods, both sweet and savory, as well as drinks.

Sweet and savory bites by: • Artichoke Sandwich Bar

• Bethany’s Bierocks

• Blue Moon Caterers

• Brand’s Fine Foods

• Butler Community College

• Cameo Cakes

• Cheri’s Bakery

• Cocoa Dolce

• Comais Place

• The Cookie Guy

• Dunkin’

• Eurest

• Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

• Kansas Global Trade Services

• My Madea’s Soul Food

• Ncredibly Sweet

• The Old Spaghetti Factory

• The Popcorner

• Primal Jerky

• Texas Roadhouse

• Torchy’s Tacos

• Wichita Brewing Company

• Woodfire Grille at Kansas Star Casino

• Wow Cakes

• … and more! Drinks and tastings by: • American Institute of Wine & Food, Wichita Chapter

• Crig’s To-Go

• Grace Hill Winery

• Mokas Cafe

• Una Vida Tequila

• Wyldewood Cellars

• … and more!

Wyldewood Cellars will also be attending the event, offering its Indulge Me Elderberry Chocolate Wine, Strawberry Indulgence Chocolate Wine, and a variety of other wines to pair with the chocolates on site.

Attendees will also be entertained by local musicians, including Annie Up!

Death by Chocolate is taking place on Saturday, April 30, at Exploration Place, 300 N McLean Blvd.

VIP ticket holders will be admitted at 5:30 p.m., and general admission ticket holders will be admitted at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

The event is for anyone 21 and older. Attire is cocktail or themed costume.