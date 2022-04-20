WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place is hosting its 16th annual Death by Chocolate, a gala that supports year-round Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and programs. This year’s theme is “Superheroes vs. Villains.”

According to the Facebook event made by the Exploration Place, Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be making special guest appearances.

Superhero and villain experiences will be staged throughout Exploration Place. You can hang out in the Batcave Nightclub, complete with the Batmobile, take Thor’s Hammer Challenge, visit Joker’s Funhouse, and crush the Hulk Smash, among other experiences.

Attendees will have an opportunity to try local foods, both sweet and savory, as well as drinks.

Sweet and savory bites by:

Artichoke Sandwich Bar
Bethany’s Bierocks
Blue Moon Caterers
Brand’s Fine Foods
Butler Community College
Cameo Cakes
Cheri’s Bakery
Cocoa Dolce
Comais Place
The Cookie Guy
Dunkin’
Eurest
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Kansas Global Trade Services
My Madea’s Soul Food
Ncredibly Sweet
The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Popcorner
Primal Jerky
Texas Roadhouse
Torchy’s Tacos
Wichita Brewing Company
Woodfire Grille at Kansas Star Casino
Wow Cakes
… and more!

Drinks and tastings by:

American Institute of Wine & Food, Wichita Chapter
Crig’s To-Go
Grace Hill Winery
Mokas Cafe
Una Vida Tequila
Wyldewood Cellars
… and more!

Wyldewood Cellars will also be attending the event, offering its Indulge Me Elderberry Chocolate Wine, Strawberry Indulgence Chocolate Wine, and a variety of other wines to pair with the chocolates on site.

Attendees will also be entertained by local musicians, including Annie Up!

Death by Chocolate is taking place on Saturday, April 30, at Exploration Place, 300 N McLean Blvd.

VIP ticket holders will be admitted at 5:30 p.m., and general admission ticket holders will be admitted at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

The event is for anyone 21 and older. Attire is cocktail or themed costume.