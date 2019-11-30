Join the KSN family for the ‘Wrap It Up For Hope’ charity event

Woman’s hands give wrapped christmas or other holiday handmade present in paper with red ribbon. Present box, decoration of gift on white wooden table, top view with copy space

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you started your Christmas shopping? What about your gift wrapping?

Bring your unwrapped Christmas gifts to Barnes & Noble on Saturday and the KSN crew will wrap them for you if you make a donation to EmberHope Youthville.

If you’re not familiar, EmberHope Youthville provides foster care to Kansas children and provides residential care for girls recovering from trauma.

Join the KSN family from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Barnes & Noble in Bradley Fair to have your gifts wrapped for a donation to EmberHope Youthville.