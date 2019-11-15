November 16, 2019

WICHITA AREA

5th Annual FEZtival of Trees – 2019 Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka Ave. Weekends of Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-24. Fridays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stroll through dozens of beautiful and very imaginative Christmas trees during this 5th annual holiday treat. Check out the amazing gift baskets. Shop for sweets and holiday gifts, bid on trees and baskets. Enjoy an old-fashioned cast iron waffle breakfast on both Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.. Santa will be available for selfies. Admission: $5; Children 10 & under free.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Holiday Market at WSU Tech WSU South, 3821 E. Harry. Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Student Commons will be filled with vendors selling antiques, vintage items, crafts, home decor, jewelry, handmade and homemade items and more. Free.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

WINFIELD – Tree Lighting Ceremony 200 N. Main St. 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Winfield Isle of Lights and Winfield Main Street. Be a part of our very first lighting of our brand-new 18-foot Christmas tree. Let’s gather around the tree and sing Christmas carols, drink hot cocoa, and enjoy community fellowship.