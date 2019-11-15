November 17, 2019

WICHITA AREA

5th Annual FEZtival of Trees – 2019 Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka Ave. Weekends of Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-24. Fridays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stroll through dozens of beautiful and very imaginative Christmas trees during this 5th annual holiday treat. Check out the amazing gift baskets. Shop for sweets and holiday gifts, bid on trees and baskets. Enjoy an old-fashioned cast iron waffle breakfast on both Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.. Santa will be available for selfies. Admission: $5; Children 10 & under free.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

NEWTON – Christmas Market Newton Recreation Center, 415 N. Poplar St. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft and direct sales vendors will sell unique and handmade items. Winners of door prizes will be announced throughout the day. Free admission.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.