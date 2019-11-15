November 19, 2019

PARK CITY – The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive. 7 p.m. Grammy® winning, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys are best known for their iconic and multi-platinum hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” and “American Made.” Admission $32 – $72.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

