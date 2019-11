2019 The Arc's Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 - 9:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc's signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Night with Santa Century II. 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Join Santa for a night of fun geared toward kids 12 and under. Carnival games, cake walk, bingo, crafts, face painting, drawings, live entertainment and more. Free.