November 21, 2019

WICHITA AREA

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Elsewhere in Kansas

HUTCHINSON – November Third Thursday: Downtown Holiday Lights 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. An evening of holiday lights, music, artists and shopping as 40+ Downtown Hutchinson businesses stay open until 8:00. From 5:30-8:30, children can visit the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Mobile Museum for free at Memorial Hall. The lighting ceremony is at 6:00 at the Avenue A Park Gazebo.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.