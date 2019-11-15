November 22, 2019

WICHITA AREA

5th Annual FEZtival of Trees – 2019 Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka Ave. Final weekend. Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stroll through dozens of beautiful and very imaginative Christmas trees during this 5th annual holiday treat. Check out the amazing gift baskets. Shop for sweets and holiday gifts, bid on trees and baskets. Enjoy an old-fashioned cast iron waffle breakfast on both Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.. Santa will be available for selfies. Admission: $5; Children 10 & under free.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

A Very Special Crown Christmas Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Various dates and times through Dec. 28. The Crown Uptown is once again producing theatre in Wichita. An evening that promises you a bountiful buffet, belly laughs and beautiful holiday music, featuring some of the most talented performers in this area. Call 316.612.7696 for reservations.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Wichita Red Stocking Breakfast LaVela, 6147 E. 13th St. North. 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Eat, meet Santa, win raffle prizes and enjoy this holiday event. All proceeds benefit Kansas Children’s Service League’s Wichita-area prevention and education programs. $12 in advance, $15 at the door, children 10 and under eat free. Click on the link to learn more.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.